Elderly man suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a red Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian in Wrightington.
It happened on Toogood Lane at 12:08pm yesterday (Saturday) when the car, a red Ford Focus, was travelling towards Tunley Lane.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital.
Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and any footage of the incident.
Sgt Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said "This collision has resulted in a man sustaining some very significant injuries and as such I am requesting anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't spoken to the police to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting 492 of 25th of November 2023."