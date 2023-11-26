News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Elderly man suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

A pedestrian in his 80s was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Wrightington.
By Alan Weston
Published 26th Nov 2023, 18:08 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 18:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a red Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian in Wrightington.

It happened on Toogood Lane at 12:08pm yesterday (Saturday) when the car, a red Ford Focus, was travelling towards Tunley Lane.

Read More
Fears for Wigan schoolchildren's lives at busy Wigan junction
Generic police accident signGeneric police accident sign
Generic police accident sign
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and any footage of the incident.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said "This collision has resulted in a man sustaining some very significant injuries and as such I am requesting anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't spoken to the police to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting 492 of 25th of November 2023."

Any footage can be submitted here.

Related topics:Lancashire Police