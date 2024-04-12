Elderly man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan borough
An elderly man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Wigan borough.
Emergency services were called to a car in collision with a mobility scooter on Flapper Fold Lane in Atherton just after noon today.
The man’s injuries were not thought to be be life-threatening or changing.
No arrests have been made.
The road currently remains closed while the scene is cleared.