Elderly woman dies following Wigan crash

At around 2:30pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021, police were called to Tesco Extra, Central Parkway to a report of a driver colliding with a steel structure.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 90s was taken to hospital. Her injuries were initially thought to be serious but non-life threatening, but sadly she later died.

An investigation has been launched by Greater Manchester Police, and officers are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly woman has died after being involved in a road accident in Wigan

Sergeant Philip Shaw of GMP's Serious Collision and Investigation Unit said: "This is an incredibly sad event and our deepest condolences go out to the family of the lady who passed away.

"This took place in a very public space and we are working hard to establish the circumstances leading up to this collision. We are particularly keen to ascertain actions leading up to the event.

"If you were in the area around this time and saw anything, or have a dash-cam in your car, please do get in touch. The smallest amount of information can lead to breakthroughs and progress in our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0181 856 4741 quoting incident 1510 of 15/06/2021. You can also use Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.