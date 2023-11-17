Electric car parked outside Wigan house catches fire
Firefighters spent nearly three hours tackling a blaze involving an electric car in Wigan.
The vehicle was parked outside when the fire broke out at 8.15pm on Thursday.
A fire service spokesman said: “One fire engine from Wigan fire station and the technical response unit from Ashton fire station attended a car on fire in a driveway on Almond Brook Road, Standish.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and made the scene safe. Crews were in attendance for just under three hours.”