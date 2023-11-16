News you can trust since 1853
Electric vehicle chargers open at popular Wigan pub

Wigan pub-goers can now juice up their cars as well as themselves!
By Fred KamstraContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Electric vehicle (EV) charging network Evyve has opened a new charging facility at the Venture Pub at Highfield.

The facility consists of two 75kW "Rapid” chargers, each of which can fully charge a car in 20 to 40 minutes depending on its battery size.

The chargers at the Venture pubThe chargers at the Venture pub
The charger allows payment via either contactless credit/debit card, the evyve app or via third parties such as Allstar Fuel Cards, Octopus Electroverse and Zap Pay, amongst many others.

Bosses of evyve say the business is dedicated to helping the UK switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, as part of national efforts to achieve carbon net zero by 2050.

evyve’s rapidly growing network is essential for the swift transition of the motor industry, providing vehicle charging which is easy to use, accessible, and reliable for Britain’s growing number of EV drivers.

James Moat, CEO of evyve, said: “We are on a mission to drive sustainable solutions quickly and to improve the UK’s EV infrastructure. Currently a lack of charging infrastructure is often cited as one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the UK. As we install at our 89th Greene King location, we want to spread awareness of our partnership and celebrate the swift progress we are making with the deployment of ‘rapid’ chargers nationwide.”

