Electric vehicle (EV) charging network Evyve has opened a new charging facility at the Venture Pub at Highfield.

The facility consists of two 75kW "Rapid” chargers, each of which can fully charge a car in 20 to 40 minutes depending on its battery size.

The charger allows payment via either contactless credit/debit card, the evyve app or via third parties such as Allstar Fuel Cards, Octopus Electroverse and Zap Pay, amongst many others.

Bosses of evyve say the business is dedicated to helping the UK switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, as part of national efforts to achieve carbon net zero by 2050.

evyve’s rapidly growing network is essential for the swift transition of the motor industry, providing vehicle charging which is easy to use, accessible, and reliable for Britain’s growing number of EV drivers.