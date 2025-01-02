17 dramatic pictures showing the aftermath of the New Year flood in Platt Bridge

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
The rain has stopped falling and the skies are now blue, but the impact of flooding on New Year’s Day can still clearly be seen.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard took out his drone to capture these pictures in Platt Bridge 24 hours after the area flooded.

.

1. Flooding in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Flooding in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Flooding in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Flooding in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice