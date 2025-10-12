A man escaped his blazing Leigh flat after a faulty electric shower went up in flames

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2025, 17:30 BST
The occupant of a Wigan borough flat fled the building after a serious fire broke out in his bathroom.

A fault on his electric shower has been blamed for the blaze which engulfed the room and filled the rest of the home with thick, black smoke.

Other residents of the HMO in Chapel Street, Leigh, evacuated the building safely after smoke and fire alarms were sounded.

Fire crews from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth descended on the scene at around 2pm today (Sunday October 12) to find the flat’s occupant on a first-storey flat roof and two firefighters wearing breathing gear and carrying a hose put out the flames.

A general view of Chapel Street where the fire broke out this afternoonplaceholder image
A general view of Chapel Street where the fire broke out this afternoon

A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to expel the smoke.

Atherton watch manager Steve Green said: “It looks like a fault on the electric shower was the cause of the fire.

"The man was alerted to it by having a properly working smoke alarm and there was also a fire alarm system in the building that ensured everyone got out safely.

"You should always have working smoke alarms and have a fire escape plan.”

Mr Green said that the fire pretty much destroyed the bathroom and its contents.

Crews were at the scene for more than two hours.

