A main Wigan route was closed and traffic diverted today over fears that a woman might fall from a railway bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency service vehicles were called to Skew Bridge on Warrington Road, Newtown, today (Saturday October 11) amid fears that a tragedy might occur.

A woman was seen threatening to jump from the structure at 12.35pm and traffic passing underneath was brought to a halt and diverted where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were negotiations involving police officers. Nearby firefighters were put on standby and paramedics called to the scene, but eventually the woman climbed down from the parapet and was seen to walk away.

Warrington Road at Newtown from which it was feared a woman might jump today. Thankfully a tragedy was averted

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police would only say that officers had been called to the scene over a “concern for welfare” and that the road was re-opened and the incident declared over at around 2pm.