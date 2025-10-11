A Wigan main road was brought to a standstill after a woman threatened to jump off a bridge onto it

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Oct 2025, 20:35 BST
A main Wigan route was closed and traffic diverted today over fears that a woman might fall from a railway bridge.

Emergency service vehicles were called to Skew Bridge on Warrington Road, Newtown, today (Saturday October 11) amid fears that a tragedy might occur.

A woman was seen threatening to jump from the structure at 12.35pm and traffic passing underneath was brought to a halt and diverted where possible.

There were negotiations involving police officers. Nearby firefighters were put on standby and paramedics called to the scene, but eventually the woman climbed down from the parapet and was seen to walk away.

Warrington Road at Newtown from which it was feared a woman might jump today. Thankfully a tragedy was averted

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police would only say that officers had been called to the scene over a “concern for welfare” and that the road was re-opened and the incident declared over at around 2pm.

