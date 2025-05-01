Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The air ambulance has been scrambled to Leigh town centre after a man was found with leg injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services rushed to the car park at Tesco Extra, off Spinning Jenny Way, on Thursday morning.

A post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “The air ambulance has landed on Tesco car park on The Loom Retail Park in Leigh dealing with an incident nearby.

"Please be mindful of increased traffic in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air ambulance and police on the car park at Tesco Extra in Leigh

While they did not reveal what had happened, Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt has shared further information.

She said: “Just to provide you with an update after communicating with GMP.

“This morning a male was found with leg injuries consistent with a car accident. Due to the nature of injuries the medical team were deployed on the air ambulance which had to land on Tesco car park.

“There are no concerns to the wider community.”

Wigan Today has contacted the police and ambulance service for further information.