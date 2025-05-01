Air ambulance lands on Wigan borough car park to help man 'with leg injuries consistent with a car accident'
Emergency services rushed to the car park at Tesco Extra, off Spinning Jenny Way, on Thursday morning.
A post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “The air ambulance has landed on Tesco car park on The Loom Retail Park in Leigh dealing with an incident nearby.
"Please be mindful of increased traffic in the area.”
While they did not reveal what had happened, Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt has shared further information.
She said: “Just to provide you with an update after communicating with GMP.
“This morning a male was found with leg injuries consistent with a car accident. Due to the nature of injuries the medical team were deployed on the air ambulance which had to land on Tesco car park.
“There are no concerns to the wider community.”
Wigan Today has contacted the police and ambulance service for further information.