Air ambulance scrambled after man hit by bus at busy Wigan borough junction
The incident, which involved a male pedestrian, happened on Atherleigh Way in Leigh, at the junction with Kirkhall Lane and Westleigh Lane, at around 3pm on Monday.
Emergency services rushed to the area, with reports locally of the air ambulance landing nearby.
Atherleigh Way has been closed between Priestners Way and Lovers Lane and there is heavy traffic on surrounding roads.
A post on the Wigan and Leigh police Facebook page said: “There is currently an ongoing incident at the junction of Atherleigh Way and Kirkhall Lane, Leigh. Due to this, there are a number of road closures in place which is causing significant traffic on the surrounding streets.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes to avoid heavy congestion. We will provide an update when the roads are reopened and with any relevant updates.”