All lanes reopened on M6 in Wigan after crash which killed one man and badly injured two others

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:01 GMT
The M6 has now fully reopened to traffic, following a fatal crash involving a car travelling in the wrong direction.

National Highways advised drivers to still allow extra time for their journeys while the remaining delays clear between junction 27 for Standish and junction 28 for Leyland.

The collision happened shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday on the southbound carriageway, near Charnock Richard services.

But the motorway remained closed southbound and with just one lane open northbound on Monday, causing delays of more than two hours, while police investigations, clear up work and barrier repairs were carried out.

The M6 has now reopened

Police said the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Corolla, with initial inquiries suggesting the Astra had been travelling in the wrong direction.

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a passenger in the Corolla, both men in their 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

An investigation is under way and police earlier appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact them.

They are also seeking footage from Blackpool Road in Preston at around 9.15pm on Sunday, when they believe the Astra may have been involved in a damage-only collision.

Anyone able to help police with their inquiries is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1162 of October 26.

