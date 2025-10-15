An arson with intent to endanger life charge is brought against a Tyldesley 44-year-old
A suspected Wigan borough arsonist has been remanded into custody until his next hearing.
Andrew Cooper, 44, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices to face a single charge of lighting a fire in a Wigan Council property in Leigh with intent to endanger life.
The charge alleges that he set flooring alight.
He was remanded into custody until his first appearance before a Bolton judge on November 17.