An arson with intent to endanger life charge is brought against a Tyldesley 44-year-old

A suspected Wigan borough arsonist has been remanded into custody until his next hearing.

Andrew Cooper, 44, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices to face a single charge of lighting a fire in a Wigan Council property in Leigh with intent to endanger life.

The charge alleges that he set flooring alight.

He was remanded into custody until his first appearance before a Bolton judge on November 17.

