Armed police have raided a Wigan borough home to arrest two men suspected of taking women hostage.

An assistant chief constable has praised the officers who stormed the address in Atherton after attempts to negotiate with them failed.

The pair had barricaded themselves into the house, were found hiding in a concealed cupboard and lethal weapons were recovered.

A Greater Manchester force spokesperson said: “Our firearms officers bravely intervened to detain two wanted men we suspect were holding two women against their will in Wigan earlier today (April 10).

Cuffs are applied to one of the suspects

"A knife and a sword were recovered from the scene.

"Specialist officers were deployed after threats were being made and two men in the address weren’t engaging with our force negotiator.

"The entrance to the address had been barricaded with sofas and other furniture, as officers tried to gain entry and ensure the incident safely concluded.

"The suspects were found hiding in a concealed cupboard.

Armed police burst into a suspect's bedroom

"This is the day-to-day risk our officers are prepared to face: not knowing what they were walking into and having every reason to believe the two women could come to serious physical harm.”

Two men, aged 31 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, possession of a bladed article and recall to prison.

Asst Chief Constable Steph Parker said: “We know local residents in the Atherton area will have seen a large police presence earlier as our specialist officers tried to ensure this incident was brought to a safe resolution within an hour.

“We have released some images from the officers’ body-worn video to give the public an insight into the kind of dangers our officers face on a day-to-day basis to keep the people of GM safe.

“Our officers are brilliantly trained and committed people who can face unpredictable and highly dangerous incidents with professionalism and skill to do the job very few of us could do.”