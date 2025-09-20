The number of fire safety warnings issued by firefighters in Greater Manchester rose by a tenth over the last five years, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fire Brigades Union warned the UK is facing "a widespread building safety crisis" and called for "strict enforcement" for companies putting lives at risk.

Fire services regularly conduct fire safety audits in public buildings and private businesses, to ensure they comply with public health regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) conducted 1,781 fire safety audits in the year to March.

"We need continued investment in fire safety inspectors, and for the Government to commit to rebuilding the regulatory system, to tackle a crisis on this scale," said Steve Wright, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union.

Of these, 839 were deemed unsatisfactory, resulting in safety warnings being issued.

This was four per cent down on the 875 issued a year earlier, but nine per cent higher than the 768 five years earlier.

Across England, there were 51,020 fire safety audits in the year to March, with 21,323 warnings issued, a slight decrease on the 21,708 a year earlier, but a 33 per cent rise on five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the outcome of a fire safety audit is unsatisfactory, agreed action plans known as informal or formal notifications may be issued.

Formal notifications are for the most serious of cases where less formal action has failed to resolve issues of non-compliance.

In Greater Manchester, the number of formal notifications increased by 70 per cent from 179 to 305 over the last five years, while the number of informal ones fell by nine per cent, from 589 to 534.

Nationally, formal notices increased by 29 per cent, and informal ones by 34 per cent compared with five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FBU general secretary Steve Wright said: "For years, companies and building owners have been allowed to line their pockets by cutting corners and putting people’s lives at risk.

"As the Grenfell Tower fire so tragically exposed, the regulatory system has been gutted by successive governments.

"An increase in fire safety notices is a positive sign, but these amount to a mere slap on the wrist if not accompanied by strict enforcement.

"We need continued investment in fire safety inspectors, and for the Government to commit to rebuilding the regulatory system, to tackle a crisis on this scale."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failing to comply with an alteration, enforcement or prohibition notice from a fire safety audit can lead to a prosecution.

However, the figures show no audits in Greater Manchester led to prosecutions in the year to March – the most since current records began in 2016-17.

There have been 13 prosecutions.

Across England, there have been 35 in the year to March.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said fire and rescue services are responsible for making their own enforcement decisions under fire safety legislation.

However they added the Government supports fire and rescue services through the Protection Uplift Grant, which awards additional funds on top of their existing budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Protection Uplift Grant has contributed to increases in overall capacity of fire protection departments to undertake fire safety audits and other fire safety activity," they said.

"In the financial year 2024-25, £10m additional funding was provided to FRSs to bolster their fire protection capacity and capability to deliver local Risk Based Inspection Programmes.

"A further £10m Protection Uplift Grant funding is made available to FRSs this year."