Car crashes into front of Wigan pensioner's home
It is believed the driver of the Nissan saloon – a young woman – accidentally hit the accelerator pedal rather than the brake when driving along MIrfield Close, Lowton, and it lurched forward into a bungalow at 8.40am on Sunday October 20.
The resident was in the affected room at the time but firefighters from Leigh who attended said that the collision was relatively low speed and so only the window was broken along with some brickwork being dislodged.
A spokesman for the crew said: “It was a relatively minor incident. Happily, neither the driver nor the resident was injured and the collision, while rendering the home insecure, it did not cause structural damage.
"We called out the dangerous building inspector and made the premises safe.
"It was just an unfortunate accident.”
