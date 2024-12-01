Crash victims escape unscathed after Land Rover ploughs through wall and into house
Hindley firefighters attended the scene of the collision on Church Street in Westhoughton on Sunday December 1 but, thankfully did not need to cut anyone free from the wreckage.
The vehicle had had a trailer in tow and the driver, who was in his 30s, lost control of it. Watch manager Phil Dearden said that the Land Rover destroyed a garden wall and struck the house beyond it, causing minor damage to the brickwork near to the front door.
He added: “The driver was OK and the vehicle was in a fit enough state to be driven away.
"The lady in the house was understandably shocked and upset but she was physically fine too.”
The firefighters checked on the safety of the vehicle – in case it was at risk of igniting – and the safety of the building before handing over to police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.