Crash victims escape unscathed after Land Rover ploughs through wall and into house

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The driver of a Land Rover had a lucky escape after his vehicle careered out of control and demolished a garden wall before hitting a house.

Hindley firefighters attended the scene of the collision on Church Street in Westhoughton on Sunday December 1 but, thankfully did not need to cut anyone free from the wreckage.

The vehicle had had a trailer in tow and the driver, who was in his 30s, lost control of it. Watch manager Phil Dearden said that the Land Rover destroyed a garden wall and struck the house beyond it, causing minor damage to the brickwork near to the front door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “The driver was OK and the vehicle was in a fit enough state to be driven away.

A general view of Church Street in Westhoughton where the crash took placeA general view of Church Street in Westhoughton where the crash took place
A general view of Church Street in Westhoughton where the crash took place

"The lady in the house was understandably shocked and upset but she was physically fine too.”

The firefighters checked on the safety of the vehicle – in case it was at risk of igniting – and the safety of the building before handing over to police.

Related topics:Land RoverWesthoughton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice