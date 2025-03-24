Loved ones of a missing Wigan Athletic fan have confirmed that a body found by police today is his.

Darren Orme was last seen 19 days ago on the evening of Wednesday March 5 and the emergency services have been involved in widescale investigations since.

Police and ambulance activity was noticed at the rear of the 54-year-old’s beloved Brick Community Stadium at lunchtime today (Monday March 24) and a statement has been released by the Greater Manchester Police press office.

And while official identification has not been made, a statement has also been released by family friend Harry Bristow saying that they are sure he has been found.

A social media post reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sadness to say that a body found today is Darren’s.

"The family cannot thank the people of Wigan enough for everything you have done you have all been amazing. This shows how much love people had for Darren.

"They have taken great comfort from the fact you people have been amazing.

"We would like to thank the police for there help and also to CID officer Lee Shaw for his role in solving it.

"Also to Anne and to Mick from the Wigan Athletic supporters’ club.

"To everyone thank you and we need to give the family time to come to terms with the events that have been going on.”

The police statement reads: “Officers searching for missing Darren Orme have, sadly, located a body in the Stadium Way area of Wigan.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are currently ongoing.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals over the last few weeks.”

Popular Darren’s disappearance prompted a near unprecedented response with both the professional football and rugby clubs adding their voices to the appeals for help in tracking him down; flyers were distributed and there was the regular organisation of search parties including famliy, friends, fans and strangers.

There has also been a major police operation, with specialist search advisors, an underwater search team, drones police dogs and officers from Wigan HQ all involved.