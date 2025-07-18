A motorist has suffered serious injuries after van and a stationary skip wagon crashed on the M6 near Wigan.

The van burst into flames following the collision.

Fire engines, ambulances and police have all been scrambled to the scene on the northbound carriageway between Standish and Leyland when there was a crash took place at around 10.45am on Friday July 18.

And all three lanes were closed, causing long tailbacks to form as traffic tries to leave the motorway to take A-road detours.

Long tailbacks on the M6 north of Wigan

A statement from National Highways reads: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between J27 Shevington Interchange (Wigan, Parbold, Standish, Chorley A5209) and J28 Leyland Interchange (Leyland B5256) following a serious incident.

“Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are attending the scene.”

Lancashire Police has confirmed the collision involved a van and a stationary skip wagon. It left one of the drivers 'with some really serious injuries'.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said its firefighters put out a blaze in one of the vehicles involved.

It is forecast that traffic will clear between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.