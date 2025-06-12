Elderly woman fights for life after rush hour Wigan crash

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST

An elderly lady has been seriously injured in a rush hour crash on a Wigan main road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Up Holland Road at 7.37am on Thursday June 12.

The North West Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and a senior clinician to the scene and say the woman suffered multiple significant injuries to her head, leg, arm and back.

She was taken to Aintree University Hospital which is a major trauma centre.

A large section of Upholland Road is expected to be closed for some timeplaceholder image
Greater Manchester Police posted on Facebook stating that Up Holland Road is closed in both directions from the service station, to the junction with Cross Lane.

Traffic coming from Orrell was being turned back through the garage car park.

However Google data now shows the road closed from the roundabout at St James’s Road to Moss Road.

It is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

GMP has been contacted for further information.

