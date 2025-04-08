Emergency services rush to railway station in Wigan after concerns for man's safety
A tragedy was averted when emergency services rushed to a Wigan railway station amid concerns for the safety of a man.
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance descended on Pemberton station, on Billinge Road, at around 7pm on Monday.
They had received a report raising concerns about the welfare of a man who was at the station.
He was detained by officers from British Transport Police.