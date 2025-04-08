Emergency services rush to railway station in Wigan after concerns for man's safety

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Apr 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 08:32 BST
A tragedy was averted when emergency services rushed to a Wigan railway station amid concerns for the safety of a man.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance descended on Pemberton station, on Billinge Road, at around 7pm on Monday.

They had received a report raising concerns about the welfare of a man who was at the station.

He was detained by officers from British Transport Police.

