Traffic has been disrupted and “mini-explosions” have been heard as piles of junked cars at a Wigan scrapyard went up in flames.

Several Wigan fire crews are tackling the blaze at a compound on Templeton Road South in Platt Bridge.

A pall of black smoke can be seen for miles around as they continue to douse the flames.

Traffic data company Inrix reported that the A58 remains closed because of the emergency.

Its report read: "A58 Warrington Road in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to building fire from A573 to Templeton Road."

Warrington Road has since re-opened to traffic.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 4.05pm on Sunday May 11, six fire engines from across Greater Manchester were called to attend a fire involving scrap vehicles within a scrap yard on Templeton Road South, Platt Bridge.

“Crews arrived quickly and are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and other specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters remain in attendance at this time.”

There are no reports of injuries at this time.