An appeal for help has been issued by police concerned for the welfare of a young Wigan woman who has now been missing for five days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izzi was last seen in Wigan at 3pm on Thursday May 8 and Wigan and Leigh Police have posted on social media that they are worried for her safety.

She is described as white, about 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last sighted she was wearing a Jamaican-coloured crop top and dark jacket, dark tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

There have been no sightings of Izzi since 3pm on Thusday May 8

She has a birthmark on her hand.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 0364.