Fire crews called to blaze at derelict pub in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters rushed to a derelict pub to tackle a blaze in an outbuilding.

Crews were called to the former Red Lion pub, on Westleigh Lane, Leigh, on Friday morning.

Rush-hour traffic on Westleigh Lane and Nel Pan Lane was affected as emergency service vehicles blocked the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said: “At around 7.50 this morning, two fire engines from Wigan and Leigh attended a fire at the derelict Red Lion pub on Westleigh Lane in Leigh.

“The fire was in an outbuilding and was brought under control with two hose reels and a ladder. Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.”

Related topics:WiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice