Firefighters rushed to a derelict pub to tackle a blaze in an outbuilding.

Crews were called to the former Red Lion pub, on Westleigh Lane, Leigh, on Friday morning.

Rush-hour traffic on Westleigh Lane and Nel Pan Lane was affected as emergency service vehicles blocked the road.

A fire service spokesman said: “At around 7.50 this morning, two fire engines from Wigan and Leigh attended a fire at the derelict Red Lion pub on Westleigh Lane in Leigh.

“The fire was in an outbuilding and was brought under control with two hose reels and a ladder. Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.”