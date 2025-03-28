Fire crews called to blaze at derelict pub in Wigan borough
Firefighters rushed to a derelict pub to tackle a blaze in an outbuilding.
Crews were called to the former Red Lion pub, on Westleigh Lane, Leigh, on Friday morning.
Rush-hour traffic on Westleigh Lane and Nel Pan Lane was affected as emergency service vehicles blocked the road.
A fire service spokesman said: “At around 7.50 this morning, two fire engines from Wigan and Leigh attended a fire at the derelict Red Lion pub on Westleigh Lane in Leigh.
“The fire was in an outbuilding and was brought under control with two hose reels and a ladder. Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.”
