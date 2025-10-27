Firefighters spent an hour tackling a blaze in a shed in Wigan
Bright orange flames filled the night sky when a blaze broke out in a shed.
Firefighters were called to a property on Wigan Lower Road, in Standish Lower Ground, on Sunday night to tackle the blaze.
The flames spread to nearby trees and fire crews used a hose reel to put them out.
A fire service spokesman said: “At just before 11.15pm on Sunday, two fire engines from Wigan fire station were called to a fire involving a shed in the garden of a home on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground.
“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for around one hour.”