Firefighters tackle blaze at Wigan's huge Heinz factory

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:28 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 09:32 BST
A blaze broke out at Wigan’s vast Heinz factory early today (October 18).

Three engines were called to the Kitt Green plant at shortly after 2am after receiving reports of a fire at a commercial building on Walthew House Lane.

Staff had been evacuated from part of the complex, which runs 24 hours a day.

A faulty unit has been pinpointed as the possible source of the fire.

Firefighters were called to the Kitt Green Heinz factory shortly after 2am today

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Alongside crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters extinguished the fire and used specialist equipment including a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.

“Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and 50 minutes.”

There are no reports of casualties.

