Firefighters tackle blaze at Wigan's huge Heinz factory
Three engines were called to the Kitt Green plant at shortly after 2am after receiving reports of a fire at a commercial building on Walthew House Lane.
Staff had been evacuated from part of the complex, which runs 24 hours a day.
A faulty unit has been pinpointed as the possible source of the fire.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Alongside crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters extinguished the fire and used specialist equipment including a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.
“Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and 50 minutes.”
There are no reports of casualties.
