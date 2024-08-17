Four fire engines attend blaze in commercial property near Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial building near Wigan.

Four fire engines – from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Leyland – rushed to the property on Carr House Lane, Wrightington, shortly after 1.50am on Thursday.

They spent two hours working to tackle the fire, using two hose reel jets and lighting.

