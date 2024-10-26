Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search continues for a missing Wigan man, six days after he was last seen.

David was last seen on Bodmin Drive, Platt Bridge at around 11pm on Sunday.

A public appeal was made by police earlier this week to help find the 55-year-old as concerns grew for his welfare.

Since then searches have been carried out by the police, who have returned to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Bamfurlong today with the dog unit and drones.

David has not been seen since late on Sunday night

Members of the community have also come together to search for David.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page: “David is described as 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a black puffa-style jacket with a hood and dark blue trainers.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about David and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

It is understood he was also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting MSP/06LL/0002650/24.