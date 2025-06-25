Growing concerns for missing teenager last seen in Skelmersdale

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Skelmersdale

Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen at around 5pm on Monday June 23

The 17-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has long light brown hair

Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson

She was last seen wearing a navy Fred Perry coat, a black jumper, leopard print hat, New Balance trainers, and beige leggings.

She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Anfield, Liverpool city centre, Preston, Skelmersdale and Burnley.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

Any sightings of Rhianna should be reported to Merseyside Police via 101.

You can also pass on any sightings of the teenager via the online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/

