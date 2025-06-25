Growing concerns for missing teenager last seen in Skelmersdale
Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Skelmersdale
Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen at around 5pm on Monday June 23
The 17-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has long light brown hair
She was last seen wearing a navy Fred Perry coat, a black jumper, leopard print hat, New Balance trainers, and beige leggings.
She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Anfield, Liverpool city centre, Preston, Skelmersdale and Burnley.
Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.