A fire at an illegal Wigan tip, which contains more than 25,000 tonnes of rubbish has now been declared a major incident.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bolton House Road on Tuesday, July 1 – and crews have been there ever since.

The flames had been contained for the most part, however on the night of Tuesday July 8 the fire began burning once again with those nearby advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Bickershaw Primary School was forced to close its doors once again on Wednesday due to the incident.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons during a meeting at the tip

Makerfield MP Josh Simons has expressed his anger at the situation and has written a letter to the Environment Secretary and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Envionment Agency and Wigan Council.

In the letter, Mr Simons expresses his concerns that in the past six months the area he represents has had two major incidents, a fire and a flood and questions why no action has been taken after he raised the issue of the tip earlier this year.

He said: “I am so angry the fire is in full force again. It's now been declared a major incident, after months of residents and myself calling for action.

"Why do good, law abiding people I represent keep suffering because criminals are not held to account?

"I've written to Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, to ensure agencies act swiftly and are held accountable.

"Businesses, families and kids in Bickershaw have suffered long enough from school closures, polluted air, and water problems. It’s time to get this sorted."

Mr Simons is pushing for the funding for the waste to be removed, whether that comes from Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the council, the Environment Agency or another source.

He is also aiming for a tactical co-ordination group to be set up, which will ensure the various agencies work together to sort the situation once the fire is out.

The former scrapyard has been used as an illicit rubbish dump and the site is understood to have many scrap vehicles, tyres and hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and United Utilities are working together to try and keep the fire under control.

A water plan from United Utilities is now in place which means the fire service was able to establish a fire break to allow a more aggressive response to tackling the fire.

The water company is also dealing with toxic run-off water as well as providing bottled water to customers registered on the priority service scheme and is continuing to support residents.

Wigan Council has helped by providing additional water tankers and equipment, including cranes and diggers, managing traffic flows and visiting nearby residents to offer support.

Residents were invited to access washing facilities at council-owned leisure centres and a 24/7 emergency helpline was set up.

However, as a result of the ongoing incident, fire service resources are tied up.

Hindley Town Football Club reported that firefighters had to come from Bolton because no engines were available nearby.

This meant that there were no resources from the fire service available for up to 90 minutes for the whole of Wigan and Bolton due to a fire at the club and the ongoing tip fire.