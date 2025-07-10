Punters and staff were evacuated from a Wigan borough bingo hall after it began filling with smoke.

Bosses of BJ’s Bingo on Ellesmere Street, Leigh, have since been full of praise for the firefighters who tackled the blaze in the heating and air conditioning system on the roof and employees for their calm handling of the situation.

And while Wednesday (July 9) night’s entertainment had to be cancelled, customers have been told that it will be business as usual today.

A social media post reads: “Firstly, we want to say a huge thank you to our amazing team and the fantastic crews from Greater Manchester Fire Service.

"Earlier this evening, our team acted quickly and calmly when smoke was discovered in the club.

"Everyone arriving for tonight’s session was safely evacuated, and the fire service arrived swiftly to investigate and make the building safe.

"Thankfully, the issue was isolated quickly, but as a precaution, we made the decision to cancel tonight’s session.

"The safety of our customers and team will always come first.”

The post concludes that the good news is that the business will be back open from 11am today as normal.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At shortly before 5.40pm on Wednesday July 9, three fire engines from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations attended a commercial premises on Ellesmere Street, Leigh.

“A fire involving a HVAC system on the roof was out on the arrival of firefighters with crews making the site safe before handing back to the building owners.

"GMFRS were in attendance for around 40 minutes.”