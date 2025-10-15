Morning rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill after a four-vehicle smash on the M6 at Wigan.

Three cars and a van were involved in the collision this morning (Wednesday October 15) on the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 at the M58 Orrell Interchange and 27 at Standish.

The incident took place at around 7.45am and has caused long tailbacks.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that no injuries were sustained in the crash and the wreckage has now been removed.

A National Highways view of the M6 this morning following the collision

Traffic has begun moving again, but it will take some time to clear, as it had backed up to junction 25 at Land Gate before the crash scene had cleared.

A post from the Inrix traffic monitoring service said earlier: “Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three cars and a van involved on M6 Northbound from J26 M58 (Orrell Interchange) to J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish). Lanes two and three (of three)."

Southbound traffic further up the M6 nearer to Standish was also held up by a collision earlier.