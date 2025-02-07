A major railway line has reopened after a car driven on to tracks by a suspected drink-driver was cleared away.

Images show the vehicle came to rest upside down and surrounded by debris on tracks in Salford causing major disruption to train services between Manchester and Liverpool.

Delays are expected until the end of Friday because trains and crews have been displaced.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Emergency workers view a car that crashed onto tracks in Salford causing major disruption to train services

He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened on Regent Road Roundabout.

The crash caused significant damage to the overhead lines, which took several hours to repair.

Rail services operated by Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales are affected.

Posting on X, National Rail Enquiries said: “Lines have reopened between Newton-le-Willows/Wigan North Western and Manchester: major disruption expected until the end of the day.

“Due to train crew and unit displacement there will still be a significant amount of disruption, trains may still be cancelled, revised or delayed.

“It’s recommended that you check before you travel.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning, a car crashed on to the railway near Regents Road Roundabout in Salford causing significant damage to the railway and overhead electric cables that provide power to trains.

“As a result of this incident, no trains are able to run on the Chat Moss line impacting services from Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria.

“Transport for Wales, TransPennine Express and Northern services are affected.”