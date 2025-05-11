Emergency services, including two fire engines, descended on a junction close to the Wigan-Bolton border last night (May 10) following a three-car collision.

It had been reported that a Kia, with four young people inside, was in collision with a BMW, which had a man at the wheel, at the junction of Hulton Lane, Chip Hill Road and Eldercot Road at around 8pm.

One of the vehicles then crashed into a parked car.

All five occupants were able to escape unaided although some suffered minor injuries.

The junction of Hulton Lane, Chip Hill Road and Eldercot Road where the collision took place

The driver of the Kia was later arrested by police.

Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth stations attended but only to make the vehicles safe.

Police have been cracking down on speeding on Hulton Lane recently.