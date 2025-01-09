Man confirmed dead as police probe into early morning collision continues
Multiple police vehicles blocked access to Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, at around 6am on the morning of Thursday January 9 and a large tent was placed in the road.
Ambulance service and police were called there after a crash.
There are unconfirmed reports locally that a man in his 30s may have collapsed into the street, have been there for some time as snow fell and that a vehicle then struck him.
But it has been confirmed by a police source to Wigan Today that the incident does involve a fatality.
An investigation is under way and several police officers have been working in the area all day.
Kitt Green Road was closed to traffic for a period following the incident and buses were diverted, but it later reopened.
Both Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.