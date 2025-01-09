Man confirmed dead as police probe into early morning collision continues

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 16:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been confirmed dead as police continue investigations into a Wigan road incident.

Multiple police vehicles blocked access to Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, at around 6am on the morning of Thursday January 9 and a large tent was placed in the road.

Ambulance service and police were called there after a crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are unconfirmed reports locally that a man in his 30s may have collapsed into the street, have been there for some time as snow fell and that a vehicle then struck him.

Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, was closed by policePembroke Road, in Marsh Green, was closed by police
Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, was closed by police

But it has been confirmed by a police source to Wigan Today that the incident does involve a fatality.

An investigation is under way and several police officers have been working in the area all day.

Kitt Green Road was closed to traffic for a period following the incident and buses were diverted, but it later reopened.

Both Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Related topics:WiganAmbulance service
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice