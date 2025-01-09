Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been confirmed dead as police continue investigations into a Wigan road incident.

Multiple police vehicles blocked access to Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, at around 6am on the morning of Thursday January 9 and a large tent was placed in the road.

Ambulance service and police were called there after a crash.

There are unconfirmed reports locally that a man in his 30s may have collapsed into the street, have been there for some time as snow fell and that a vehicle then struck him.

Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, was closed by police

But it has been confirmed by a police source to Wigan Today that the incident does involve a fatality.

An investigation is under way and several police officers have been working in the area all day.

Kitt Green Road was closed to traffic for a period following the incident and buses were diverted, but it later reopened.

Both Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.