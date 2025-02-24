Detectives have launched an inquiry after a man’s body was found in a Leigh flat ravaged by fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45am on Monday February 24.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 4am today (Monday February 24 2025) we were called to Railway Road in Leigh to assist Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue with a fire at a property.

"After conducting initial enquiries, sadly a man was found deceased and subsequently an investigation has been launched by our detectives.

Railway Road in Leigh still cordoned off by police

"No arrests have been made at this stage, but enquiries are still in their early stages and ongoing with a scene remaining place that will impact the local area.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 287 of 24/02/2025.

"Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 3.45am on Monday February 24, four fire engines from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations, and a drone and aerial appliance from Stretford Community Fire Station, were called to attend a flat fire on Railway Road, Leigh.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels, ladders and other specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.

“Crews remain in attendance.”