A man has died after being exposed to a paint-thinning chemical on a Billinge housing estate.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance and Hazardous Area Response Team experts in hazmat suits descended on Douglas Avenue at about 9.30am on Saturday (September 28) after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 50s.

It was later revealed that he had inhaled a substance called Xylene which can be used as a cleaning agent or a paint and varnish thinner.

The victim was found collapsed next to a works van and was given CPR , but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile most of the road was cordoned off for several hours for safety reasons while a search was conducted for the source of the chemcial.

Douglas Avenue in the Birchley area of Billinge where the tragedy took place

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters helped paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service at the scene, involving one casualty affected by exposure to Xylene at a semi-detached home.

Xylene is known to carry risks, short-term exposure causing irriatation to the eyes, nose and throat as well as affecting the brain. More intense exposure can cause headaches, dizziness and heart problems.

A second person at the home was subject to examination by paramedics at the scene but was in the clear.

The works van was also inspected for a possible Xylene spillage but was later judged to be safe.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that emergency services attended a report of concern for the safety of a man in Billinge this morning (Saturday 28 September)."

"At around 10.20am, officers were called to Douglas Avenue to reports that a man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Paramedics attended and he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed."