Man suffers burns in Wigan house blaze: firefighters rescue him
Emergency services, including the North West air ambulance, descended on Pryce Avenue at Ince, on Sunday (August 3) lunchtime after flames and smoke were seen pouring from a ground floor flat.
A man is now receiving emergency hospital treatment.
The extent and seriousness of his injuries have not been disclosed.
The helicopter was seen to be landing in the William Foster playing fields.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.30pm on Sunday (August 3) three fire engines from Hindley and Wigan fire stations plus the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh fire station attended a fire involving a ground floor flat on Pryce Avenue, Ince.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a smoke curtain and a short extension ladder to extinguish the fire and rescue one man from the property. Crews remain in attendance.”
Specialist investigators are also at the home trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police only confirmed that a man was being treated in hospital for burns after a fire at Pryce Avenue, Ince.
The North West Ambulance Service and North West air ambulance have also been contacted for details.