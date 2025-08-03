Firefighters have rescued man suffering from burns after a blaze broke out at a Wigan home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services, including the North West air ambulance, descended on Pryce Avenue at Ince, on Sunday (August 3) lunchtime after flames and smoke were seen pouring from a ground floor flat.

A man is now receiving emergency hospital treatment.

The extent and seriousness of his injuries have not been disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of Pryce Avenue, Ince, where a fire broke out at a house today (August 3) and an injured man had to be rescued

The helicopter was seen to be landing in the William Foster playing fields.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.30pm on Sunday (August 3) three fire engines from Hindley and Wigan fire stations plus the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh fire station attended a fire involving a ground floor flat on Pryce Avenue, Ince.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a smoke curtain and a short extension ladder to extinguish the fire and rescue one man from the property. Crews remain in attendance.”

Specialist investigators are also at the home trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police only confirmed that a man was being treated in hospital for burns after a fire at Pryce Avenue, Ince.

The North West Ambulance Service and North West air ambulance have also been contacted for details.