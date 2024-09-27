Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man’s body has been found close to Wigan homes after an early hours search by the emergency services.

A number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances descended on Petticoat Lane, Ince, at around 2am today (Friday September 27) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 21-year-old.

Residents told Wigan Today that a cycleway near to the road’s junction with Battersby Street was cordoned off for several hours while a search and recovery operation took place.

The fire service press office declined to comment but a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to the Coniston Avenue area of Ince after receiving a call expressing concern for the welfare of a man.

A cycleway close to the junction of Petticoat Lane and Battersby Street, Ince, was cordoned off for several hours

"Sadly that man was later found deceased.”

It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

No further details about the man or where he was found – other than it was outside – have so far been disclosed.