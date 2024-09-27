Man's body found by Wigan emergency services

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young man’s body has been found close to Wigan homes after an early hours search by the emergency services.

A number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances descended on Petticoat Lane, Ince, at around 2am today (Friday September 27) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 21-year-old.

Residents told Wigan Today that a cycleway near to the road’s junction with Battersby Street was cordoned off for several hours while a search and recovery operation took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire service press office declined to comment but a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to the Coniston Avenue area of Ince after receiving a call expressing concern for the welfare of a man.

A cycleway close to the junction of Petticoat Lane and Battersby Street, Ince, was cordoned off for several hoursA cycleway close to the junction of Petticoat Lane and Battersby Street, Ince, was cordoned off for several hours
A cycleway close to the junction of Petticoat Lane and Battersby Street, Ince, was cordoned off for several hours

"Sadly that man was later found deceased.”

It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

No further details about the man or where he was found – other than it was outside – have so far been disclosed.

Related topics:WiganResidents