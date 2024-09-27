Man's body found by Wigan emergency services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances descended on Petticoat Lane, Ince, at around 2am today (Friday September 27) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 21-year-old.
Residents told Wigan Today that a cycleway near to the road’s junction with Battersby Street was cordoned off for several hours while a search and recovery operation took place.
The fire service press office declined to comment but a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to the Coniston Avenue area of Ince after receiving a call expressing concern for the welfare of a man.
"Sadly that man was later found deceased.”
It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
No further details about the man or where he was found – other than it was outside – have so far been disclosed.