A huge search is continuing for a Wigan Athletic fan who went missing last night (Thursday March 6) as concerns continue to grow for his safety.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Darren Orme since 6.30pm on Wednesday March 5 in Beech Hill Lane.

As dawn broke today The Official Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club Facebook page provided an update, saying: “The police have scaled up the search for Darren overnight but he has not yet been found,

"As daylight approaches and more people are out and about, please contact the police on the number below if you see Darren so we can bring him home and make him safe.”

Missing Darren

Darren is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short red/ginger hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and black gilet coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7390 or 0161 856 7969. Alternatively ring 101. Please quote log number 2423 of 06/03/25