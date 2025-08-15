A biker and car occupants escaped unscathed after their vehicles crashed outside a supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atherton firefighters were called to the scene of the collision on Cricketers’ Way, Westhoughton, last night (Thursday August 14) at 8.30pm because a police patrol which witnessed it feared that fuel was leaking from the BMW two-wheeler which might have caught fire.

As it turned out, it was coolant and so the crew soon departed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither the male motorcyclist nor the man and woman in the Nissan Qashqai which was in collision with the bike at the entrance to Sainsbury’s was injured.

The road was partially blocked for a short while as emergency services attended, but traffic was able to make its way around the collision scene.