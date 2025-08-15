Motorbike and car crash outside supermarket
Atherton firefighters were called to the scene of the collision on Cricketers’ Way, Westhoughton, last night (Thursday August 14) at 8.30pm because a police patrol which witnessed it feared that fuel was leaking from the BMW two-wheeler which might have caught fire.
As it turned out, it was coolant and so the crew soon departed.
Neither the male motorcyclist nor the man and woman in the Nissan Qashqai which was in collision with the bike at the entrance to Sainsbury’s was injured.
The road was partially blocked for a short while as emergency services attended, but traffic was able to make its way around the collision scene.