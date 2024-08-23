Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV footage shows how a Wigan motorist cheated death or serious injury when a tree came crashing down onto the road a fraction of a second after their car had passed by.

High winds brought by Storm Lilian caused the mature tree to topple onto Parkbrook Road, Shevington shortly before 7.15am today (Friday August 23).

A clip, posted on the Shevy News Facebook page, shows a car heading up the road and before it is even out of shot, the tree crashes into the carriageway. It is not clear whether the motorist was oblivious to the danger or saw what was happening and what they had just missed.

The car just going out of shot on the left as the tree (right) comes down onto Parkbrook Road, Shevington

Social media comments spoke about the driver’s good fortune, saying they should buy a lottery ticket today.

It was one of several trees to be brought down in the borough, another causing damage to a house in Tyldesley and a third completely blocking Park Road at Hindley for several hours, stopping people getting to work.

Council staff eventually moved and chopped up all three.