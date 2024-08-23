Near miss: camera captures falling tree almost hitting Wigan car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
High winds brought by Storm Lilian caused the mature tree to topple onto Parkbrook Road, Shevington shortly before 7.15am today (Friday August 23).
A clip, posted on the Shevy News Facebook page, shows a car heading up the road and before it is even out of shot, the tree crashes into the carriageway. It is not clear whether the motorist was oblivious to the danger or saw what was happening and what they had just missed.
Social media comments spoke about the driver’s good fortune, saying they should buy a lottery ticket today.
It was one of several trees to be brought down in the borough, another causing damage to a house in Tyldesley and a third completely blocking Park Road at Hindley for several hours, stopping people getting to work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.