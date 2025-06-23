One person was taken to hospital after what the fire service are calling a “suspected electrocution” at a carnival in Wigan borough.

Emergency services attended the incident at Atherton Carnival on Meadowbank Playing Fields on Formby Avenue at around 3pm on Sunday June 22.

Three people were treated at the scene.

One person was then taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 3pm today (Sunday June 22) fire crews were called to reports of a suspected electrocution on Formby Avenue, Atherton.

“Two fire engines from Atherton and Hindley quickly attended the scene.

"Three people were assessed at the scene and one has been conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

“Crews made the scene safe and remained in attendance for around thirty five minutes.”

On social media, Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt said: “There was, sadly, an incident involving one of the rides at today’s fair. I’ve been in touch with Greater Manchester Police and I’m awaiting further updates. My thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who were injured.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their swift and professional response, and I’ll continue to monitor the situation and share more information as appropriate.

“Earlier in the day, the carnival parade was a real highlight - with bands, classic cars, schools, community groups, and even an old double-decker bus! It brought a lovely sense of nostalgia,

“Today has been a powerful reminder of what community spirit looks like - and in light of the incident, I know that same spirit will pull together now, too.”