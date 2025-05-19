One person injured in crash on stretch of Wigan motorway

By Sian Jones
Published 19th May 2025, 13:27 BST
One person has been injured during a crash on a stretch of motorway in Wigan.

Emergency services responded to a one vehicle collision on the M6 Northbound between Junction 26 (Orrell) and Junction 27 (Shevington) at around 11am on Monday May 19.

Greater Manchester Police say the injuries aren’t thought to be serious.

Two lanes of the carriageway remain closed causing congestion tailing back to Junction 24 (Ashton) with motorists warned of delays of 10 minutes

It is expected to clear at around 3pm this afternoon

