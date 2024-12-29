Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman is receiving hospital treatment after she was saved from the waters of a Wigan borough lake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passers-by came to the rescue of the female who was spotted in difficulties in Pennington Flash at the Leigh country park.

A large emergency services presence was seen at the beauty spot on the early afternoon of Sunday December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Lloyd reported on the Absolute Leigh Facebook page that her partner and another member of the public helped to bring the victim to safey.

Pennington Flash from where a woman was rescued today (December 29)

She wrote: “The lady was in difficulties in the water and was pulled out.

"She’s on her way to hospital but should be OK.

"My husband and another lady pulled her out. Literally saved her life.”