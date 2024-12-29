Pair save woman from drowning at Wigan borough beauty spot

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Dec 2024, 14:39 GMT
A woman is receiving hospital treatment after she was saved from the waters of a Wigan borough lake.

Passers-by came to the rescue of the female who was spotted in difficulties in Pennington Flash at the Leigh country park.

A large emergency services presence was seen at the beauty spot on the early afternoon of Sunday December 29.

Sarah Lloyd reported on the Absolute Leigh Facebook page that her partner and another member of the public helped to bring the victim to safey.

Pennington Flash from where a woman was rescued today (December 29)Pennington Flash from where a woman was rescued today (December 29)
Pennington Flash from where a woman was rescued today (December 29)

She wrote: “The lady was in difficulties in the water and was pulled out.

"She’s on her way to hospital but should be OK.

"My husband and another lady pulled her out. Literally saved her life.”

