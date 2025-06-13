Serious collision experts from the police are appealing for witnesses and camera footage after an elderly woman was seriously injured in a Wigan road smash.

The pedestrian, who is in her 80s, remains in a serious condition after sustaining multiple injuries in the incident during the morning rush hour on Up Holland Road, Billinge, yesterday (Thursday June 12).

Investigating officers say that a Volkswagen Up was travelling along the main road and as it passed the junction with Cross Lane, a pedestrian entered the carriageway and the car collided with her, knocknig her to the ground.

Emergency services attended and located a woman in her 80s with serious injuries.

A section of Up Holland Road was cordoned off to traffic for several hours after the collision

She was taken to hospital where she remains in serious condition.

The North West Ambulance Service yesterday said that she had suffered injuries to her head, arm, leg and back.

No arrests have been made and the driver of the Volkswagen stayed at the scene.

A section of Up Holland Road was closed for several hours, firstly as paramedics tended to the victim and then as police carried out crash investigations.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 683 of 12/06/2025.

Information can also be shared using the force’s “report” tool or LiveChat function on the GMP website: www.gmp.police.uk.