Pensioner rescued from Wigan home after chip pan blaze

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
An elderly woman was taken to hospital after firefighters rescued her from her smoke-filled home.

A chip pan caught light in the ktichen of a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindley, on the evening of Monday July 7.

Smoke alarms alerted the resident to the blaze but it needed fire crews to get her out.

The fire was quickly doused and the home ventillated.

The fire broke out in a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindleyplaceholder image
The fire broke out in a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindley

The occupant’s condition is not known, although firefighters said that the incident demonstrated the value of having working fire alarms.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At shortly after 6.40pm on Monday July 7, three fire engines from Hindley and Wigan fire stations were called to a fire in the kitchen of a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindley.

“Firefighters rescued one woman from the house and gave them care before handing them to colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

