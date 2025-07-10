Pensioner rescued from Wigan home after chip pan blaze
A chip pan caught light in the ktichen of a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindley, on the evening of Monday July 7.
Smoke alarms alerted the resident to the blaze but it needed fire crews to get her out.
The fire was quickly doused and the home ventillated.
The occupant’s condition is not known, although firefighters said that the incident demonstrated the value of having working fire alarms.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At shortly after 6.40pm on Monday July 7, three fire engines from Hindley and Wigan fire stations were called to a fire in the kitchen of a bungalow on Oldbridge Drive, Hindley.
“Firefighters rescued one woman from the house and gave them care before handing them to colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.
"Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”
