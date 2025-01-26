Picture shows aftermath of Wigan road smash

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 12:13 BST
A Wigan Today reader’s picture shows the aftermath of a crash between two cars at a notorious junction.

The collision took place after 9pm on Saturday January 25 on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, close to the Tesco Express store: the scene of several previous smashes, particularly involving the junction with Bryn Road South.

The image shows that the occupants of both cars had managed to get out and air bags can been seen to have inflated.

A witness told Wigan Today that two ambulances were at the scene.

The aftermath of the crash on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-MakerfieldThe aftermath of the crash on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield
The aftermath of the crash on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

A double-decker bus was brought to a standstill and traffic was subsequently disrupted in the area.

There are no reports of serious injury at this stage, but the emergency services have been contacted for further details.

