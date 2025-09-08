Police investigating the death of a man in a car crash are appealing for information about what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 3.05am on Sunday to a collision on Wigan Road, Leigh, close to the junction with Nel Pan Lane.

It is believed the Nissan car had been travelling eastbound along Wigan Road before hitting a building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public and emergency services came to the aid of the driver – a 39-year-old man – but he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Wigan Road, Leigh, near the junction with Nel Pan Lane

Police say it is not believed any other vehicles were involved.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) are investigating and want to establish the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to call them on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 433 of September 7.

Alternatively, call police on 101, use the LiveChat facility on the force’s website, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.