Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing teenager from Skelmersdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy known only as Jack was last seen at Lancaster Railway Station at 9:54pm yesterday (Sunday December 22).

The 14-year-old is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with mousey brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack

He was last seen wearing black jacket and orange hoodie, with the word ‘adventure’ written on it, with blue camouflage tracksuit pants and brown combat boots.

Jack has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Skelmersdale.

Any sightings of Jack should be reported via 999.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1130 of December 21.