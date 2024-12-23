Police issue appeal to find missing teenager

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:57 GMT
Police have issued an appeal to find a missing teenager from Skelmersdale.

The boy known only as Jack was last seen at Lancaster Railway Station at 9:54pm yesterday (Sunday December 22).

The 14-year-old is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with mousey brown hair.

JackJack
Jack

He was last seen wearing black jacket and orange hoodie, with the word ‘adventure’ written on it, with blue camouflage tracksuit pants and brown combat boots.

Jack has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Skelmersdale.

Any sightings of Jack should be reported via 999.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1130 of December 21.

