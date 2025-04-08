Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they “remain concerned” for a missing teenager who is believed to be in Wigan.

Riley, 16, was last seen in Sheffield on the afternoon of Saturday, March 29 and police appealed for help to find him last week.

But they have not yet been able to track him down, so issued a renewed appeal on Tuesday morning.

A post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “Officers remain concerned for the welfare of Riley, 16, last seen in Sheffield but believed to be in Wigan. Anyone with information to help should call us on 0161 856 0364 or 101.

"He is 5ft 10in tall, slim with short, brown hair, in a tracksuit and Nike trainers.”